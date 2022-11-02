The Beyhive is buzzing with hope for new visuals . Despite having released her seventh studio album, Renaissance more than three months ago, Beyoncé has not released any music videos for the album. Although she has released a teaser clip for the video for Renaissance cut, “I’m That Girl,” she has not shared much else in regard to videos. However, a gift she sent to R&B singer/songwriter Syd now has fans theorizing about upcoming videos. But this gift also has fans asking how Syd contributed to the Renaissance era.

What Beyoncé Song Did Syd Help Write?

The album’s eighth track, “Plastic Off The Sofa” features writing credits by Beyoncé herself, along with Sydney Bennett, better known as Syd, as well as Sabrina Claudio, Nick Green, and Patrick Paige II. The song was also produced by Beyoncé, Syd, and Leven Kali.

Yesterday (November 1), Beyoncé sent Syd a thank-you gift for her contributions and seemingly hinted that visuals were on the way.

“Thank you for contributing so much to the film,” said Bey. “I’m looking at the footage and you’re incredible. I’m forever grateful. B.”

Fans think a #RENAISSANCE film is coming following a thank you note Beyoncé wrote to musician, Syd: “Thank you for contributing so much to the film.” pic.twitter.com/0jeHHoppwY — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 1, 2022

Neither Syd nor Beyoncé have commented any further regarding the aforementioned film, however, others have hinted that the videos are on their way.

In a now-deleted tweet, drag performer Shea Couleé implied that she knew that Beyoncé is putting the final touches on the visuals.

Okay but now why did @PopCrave delete this tweet about Shea Couleé deleting a tweet where she spilled about Beyoncé’s visuals? pic.twitter.com/TnbpZOblX6 — Artiola (@_artiolaf) October 21, 2022

I’m not gonna say how I know this, but the visuals are coming,” Couleé said. “So stop asking that lady for them. She’s working overtime, and she’s about to deliver.”