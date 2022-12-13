What Is Diddy And Yung Miami’s Relationship Status?

This past weekend, Diddy damn near broke the internet by announcing that he had just had a daughter. “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” he tweeted. And while some fans felt like he was referencing a new album, most people immediately turned their attention to Yung Miami of City Girls, who has been linked to Diddy in a relationship since she posted a photo of them holding hands at a posh birthday party last year.

Baby or not, Diddy’s tweet prompted hip-hop’s answer to Helen Lovejoy, DJ Akademiks, to reference Yung Miami as Diddy’s side chick. “Diddy different… my N**** done f*cked around and had a side baby on his harem of side chicks,” Akademiks said. As audacious as dude is, it might’ve just triggered both Diddy and Yung Miami to better explain their relationship status.

“Yung Miami is not my side chick,” Diddy tweeted, breaking from his general reluctance to speak about personal matters.”Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.

Yung Miami also had a response for Akademiks, which err… illuminated, the status of her relationship with Diddy. “I’M NOBODY SIDE BITCH LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don’t come 2nd to no bitch!” she tweeted.

So how do you declare that you’re in a committed relationship without really saying it in as many words? See above.