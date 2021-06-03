Getty Image
Yung Miami Of City Girls Stuns Fans With A Photo Of Herself Holding Hands With Diddy

Is Yung Miami from City Girls dating Puff Daddy? That certainly seems to be the implication of the photo the Florida-born-and-bred rapper just posted to Instagram. It’s definitely caught the attention of fans who were shocked to see Miami — who was previously romantically linked to Atlanta, Georgia trap producer Southside — holding hands at Pierre “P” Thomas’s birthday party with none other than Sean “Love” Combs himself. Miami is decked out in an elegant mahogany dress while Diddy rocks one of his signature white suits, clutching her hand as they descend a staircase (scroll through the slides below).

Naturally, many were flustered to spot the new apparent couple, especially after Diddy posted a throwback photo apparently reminiscing about his ex Jennifer Lopez just last week. “Caresha,” Yung Miami’s real name, trended on Twitter as City Girls fans — who are fond of addressing their fave by her government name — expressed surprise, shock, and amusement at the thought of a possible retaliatory post from Southside. Meanwhile, Caresha’s partner-in-rhyme JT (who’s been linked to fellow rapper Lil Uzi Vert) seemed to approve of the union, commenting “expensive!” on the photo with a string of fire emojis.

Some fans also approved while others doubted that the photo meant anything deeper. Either way, it’s looking like a City Girl summer after all, as their new single “Twerkulator” climbs the charts, and fans remain fascinated by their romantic entanglements.

