What Has Playboi Carti Said About His New Album?

Playboi Carti made waves with 2020’s Whole Lotta Red, leaving fans wanting more. Luckily, they won’t be waiting too long. During an interview with XXL earlier this year, the Georgia rapper recently opened up about the direction for his third upcoming studio album.

Throughout the chat, the rapper outlined his ambitions for his forthcoming album and opened up about his personal life. Carti revealed that he initially had plans to name the project Music.

“I was about to name my album Music because that’s where I’m at, you know what I’m saying? Music,” Carti said. “That’s all it is at this point.”

The rapper also shared that the album is inspired by changes in his life and some of his vices. Ultimately, Carti hopes his next project brings “peace to the world.”

“Love. Sex. Drugs. Changes in my life,” he continued. “I’ve been rapping about going to rehab. I want to go to rehab because I think I’m bipolar. I want everybody to feel free. I want this album to make everyone feel free. I hope this album brings peace to the world, honestly.” He added, “I’m in love with what I’m doing. Like I told you, you can’t put a genre alternative [on me]. My little brother told me that all the time.”

You can read the entirety of Carti’s new interview with XXL here.