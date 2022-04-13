Playboi Carti’s last project arrived on Christmas Day in 2020. It was highly anticipated Whole Lotta Red, a project that fans of the rapper spent quite a while waiting for. Constant delays and setbacks caused many to doubt that the project would ever arrive. Thankfully it did, and now, after a little over a year, it’s time to focus on Carti’s next body of work. During an interview with XXL, Carti revealed some details about his upcoming project and also opened up about his personal life.

“I was about to name my album Music because that’s where I’m at, you know what I’m saying? Music,” Carti said during the interview. When asked if he had a title for the upcoming project, Carti confirmed that it would be Music because “that’s all it is at this point.” Carti later revealed what topics were “important” for him to discuss on the project.

“Love. Sex. Drugs. Changes in my life,” he replied. “I’ve been rapping about going to rehab. I want to go to rehab because I think I’m bipolar. I want everybody to feel free. I want this album to make everyone feel free. I hope this album brings peace to the world, honestly.” He added, “I’m in love with what I’m doing. Like I told you, you can’t put a genre alternative [on me]. My little brother told me that all the time.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Carti took a moment to show love to Iggy Azalea, the mother of his first child Onyx. Despite their past issues, Carti had nothing but kind words for Azalea. “Iggy, she’s a great mom. I love her to death,” he said. “I’m single. She’s single now. But that’s one of the best mothers in the world. And that’s what you got to put in the book, you hear me? I love her to death. She is the best mother in the world.”

You can read the entirety of Carti’s new interview with XXL here.