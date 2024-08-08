The We Trust You Tour began at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri last week and will continue through the rest of the summer.

Future and Metro Boomin’s We Don’t Trust You track “Like That” featuring Kendrick Lamar planted the seed for Lamar’s eventual “Not Like Us” victory lap. Future and Metro Boomin are enjoying a victory lap of their own in their We Trust You Tour . The North American trek is in support of We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You, their joint albums that each hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

What Time Are Future & Metro Boomin On Stage For The We Trust You Tour?

According to fans’ relaying on setlist.fm, Metro Boomin and Future’s set began at 9:45 p.m. local time in St. Paul, Minnesota on July 31. Fans commented on Reddit that Metro came on stage at 10 p.m., followed by Future at 10:30 p.m., in Detroit, Michigan on August 4.

If that’s true, you can probably bank on the show consistently starting around 10 p.m. local time.

Future And Metro Boomin’s We Trust You Tour Setlist

The below setlist was chronicled by fans who attended the Little Caesars Arena show in Detroit, Michigan on August 4.

Metro Boomin’s solo DJ set

1. “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1” (Ye song)

2. “Bad and Boujee” (Migos song)

3. “Glock In My Lap” (21 Savage & Metro Boomin song)

4. “No Heart” (21 Savage & Metro Boomin song)

5. “Tuesday” (iLoveMakonnen song)

6. “I Get The Bag” (Migos song)

7. “Runnin” (21 Savage & Metro Boomin song)

8. “Knife Talk” (Drake song)

9. “Bank Account” (21 Savage song)

10. “Heartless” (The Weeknd song)

11. “Too Many Nights” (Metro Boomin song)

12. “Creepin'” (Metro Boomin song)

13. “Ric Flair Drip” (Offset & Metro Boomin song)

Future’s solo set

1. “Stick Talk”

2. “712PM”

3. “I’m Dat N****”

4. “New Level” (ASAP Ferg cover)

5. “F*ck Up Some Commas”

6. “Bugatti” (Ace Hood cover)

7. “Move That Dope”

8. “Same Damn Time”

9. “Turn Yo Clic Up” (Quavo cover)

10. “Puffin On Zootiez”

11. “Real Sisters”

12. “Relationship” (Young Thug cover)

13. “Me Or Sum” (Nardo Wick cover)

14. “Drankin N Smokin” (Future and Lil Uzi Vert cover)

15. “Love Me” (Lil Wayne cover)

16. “Married To The Game”

17. “My Savages”

18. “Turn On The Lights”

19. “Loveeeeeee Song” (Rihanna cover)

20. “Love You Better”

21. “Wait For U”

22. “March Madness”

Future & Metro Boomin’s joint set

23. “Superhero (Heroes & Villains)”

24. “Monster”

25. “Karate Chop”

26. “I Serve The Base”

27. “Thought It Was A Drought”

28. “Where Ya At”

29. “Young Metro””

30. “Slimed In”

31. “GTA””

32. “Wicked”

33. “Freak Hoe”

34. “Honest”

35. “Luv Bad B*tches””

36. “We Don’t Trust You”

37. “We Still Don’t Trust You””

38. “Type Sh*t”

39. “Fried (She A Vibe)”

40. “Low Life”

41. “Mask Off”

42. “Like That”