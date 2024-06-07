Summer’s here, which means a whole slew of summer tours from your favorite artists. From Childish Gambino to That Mexican OT, there’s a tour for practically any hip-hop fan’s taste. There’s even a little old-school flavor, courtesy of Missy Elliott (sorry, guys, but it’s true — Missy’s old school now). Here are the most anticipated hip-hop tours of summer 2024.

That Mexican OT — Live In Concert View this post on Instagram A post shared by That Mexican Outta Texas (@thatmexicanot) June and July give breakout star That Mexican OT — and his openers Maxo Kream and Drodi — his second headlining tour since his breakout in 2023. With a new album, Texas Technician, he’ll have plenty of new material despite the relatively tight turnaround since his last spin around the block You can find dates and ticketing info here.