Summer’s here, which means a whole slew of summer tours from your favorite artists. From Childish Gambino to That Mexican OT, there’s a tour for practically any hip-hop fan’s taste. There’s even a little old-school flavor, courtesy of Missy Elliott (sorry, guys, but it’s true — Missy’s old school now).
Here are the most anticipated hip-hop tours of summer 2024.
Childish Gambino — The New World Tour
Donald Glover’s most recent work as Childish Gambino hasn’t fallen under the umbrella of hip-hop in the strictest sense, but considering the bulk of his early work consisted of beats and rhymes, there’s a pretty strong chance that he’ll dip into those catalog hits. Not to mention, he has a string of featured artists he can call on such as Chance The Rapper and Young Nudy.
French Montana — Gotta See It To Believe It Tour
Fresh off the release of his new mixtape, Mac & Cheese 5, the Bronx rapper has tapped fellow New Yorkers Fabolous and Fivio Foreign for his Gotta See It To Believe It Tour. Kicking off in August and running through the month, it’s a short tour that will stick mainly to the regions closest to his home base.
Future & Metro Boomin — We Trust You Tour
Their albums We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You may have turned the hip-hop world on its ears, but it seems they aren’t finished just yet. Although the tour is promoting their new albums, they have enough collaborations to make it worth the price of admission even without them.
Ken Carson — Chaos World Tour
UPDATE 🚨: Ken Carson’s Chaos Tour has been upgraded & new dates have been added ‼️ pic.twitter.com/b7zYp53xsd
— Ken Carson Related (@kenrelated) April 26, 2024
Playboi Carti fans took a blow earlier this year with the cancelation of his Antagonist Tour. But fans of his label, Opium, still get the chance to catch at least one of the artists billed to open on that tour in Ken Carson’s Chaos World Tour. And hey, maybe Carti himself will put in an appearance.
Megan Thee Stallion — Hot Girl Summer Tour
Yes, I know. Megan’s tour has been in full swing for the past two weeks. But the bulk of the tour is set for the month of June… and hey, hey, look around. Dates coming up include her hometown show in Houston, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. Turn up with Meg and her opener GloRilla before she heads to the UK and Europe in July.
Missy Elliott — Out Of This World Tour
My personal most-anticipated tour of the summer is Missy Elliott’s Out Of This World Tour with Busta Rhymes. The Rock And Roll Hall of Famer hasn’t played shows for a few years (which is an understatement), but she’s proven that she’s a consummate performer who doesn’t have a speck of rust on her.
Nicki Minaj — Pink Friday 2
Nicki Minaj just announced the second North American leg of the ongoing tour for her new album, which picks up in September — still technically summer — and runs well into the fall after she returns from Europe.
Rob49 & Skilla Baby — Vultures Eat The Most Tour
Rob49 was on last year’s XXL Freshman cover, and Skilla Baby is more or less a shoo-in for this year’s list (if XXL doesn’t drop the ball in a truly epic way). That makes their joint tour this summer (which technically kicked off over the weekend) the best chance to see them early.
That Mexican OT — Live In Concert
June and July give breakout star That Mexican OT — and his openers Maxo Kream and Drodi — his second headlining tour since his breakout in 2023. With a new album, Texas Technician, he’ll have plenty of new material despite the relatively tight turnaround since his last spin around the block
