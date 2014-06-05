What’s My Age Again? On Blink-182’s ‘Enema Of The State’ Turning 15

I was way too late to the Blink-182 bandwagon. I missed out on the skate-punk of Cheshire Cat, Dude Ranch‘s Princess Leia obsession, and didn’t hear Enema of the State until late-August 1999, over two months after the album’s June 1st release date. It happened during a friend’s birthday party at a mini-golf/go-kart course — someone gave him Enema as a gift, probably spurred by the radio success of “What’s My Age Again?” and later that evening, we listened to the whole thing on repeat at least four times in his house, guzzling Surge and gorging on Cosmic Brownies the whole time.
In retrospect, this was the perfect environment to be introduced to Blink: hanging out with teen idiots, drinking and eating garbage, causing trouble, if you consider hitting mini-golf course obstacles with putters a little too hard, Billy Madison-style, as “trouble.” You should not, but that was the kind of low-level mischievousness Blink reveled in. The most PUNK things about Mark, Tom, and Travis were some tattoos and they said “f*ck” sometimes. But that’s why their music, and especially Enema of the State, resonated so strongly with so many (pre-)teens — there was a baggy pants-edge, however so slight, in songs like “Mutt” and Dysentery Gary.” They touched on themes that made sense to idiots of a certain age; plus, “Dumpweed” is a funny word. If Mark and Tom weren’t singing about wishing their friends were 21, they’re freaking out about aliens. (One of the great things about Blink-182 is that there’s NO depth to their songs — “Aliens Exist” isn’t a metaphor; it’s actually about aliens.)
It’s worth noting that when Enema of the State came out, the fellas in the band were between the ages of 23 and 27. Is it weird that these of-age adults were trying to relate to 16 year olds? As someone who’s about to turn 27, NOPE. Then, I couldn’t get enough of the catchy-goofiness of “All the Small Things,” but now I find myself preferring the “deep cuts,” so to speak. Have a look at “Wendy Clear.”
But I’d play with fire to break the ice
And I’d play with a nuclear device
Is it something I’ll regret?
Or do I want what I can’t get?
I wish it didn’t have to be so bad
The nice thing about being an adult looking back at ostensible “teenage problems” is they don’t sting the same way they used to. As a Hot Topic teen, “Wendy” killed me, because I WISHED I had a risk worth taking, but now, as someone who hasn’t worn a The Crow shirt in years, I can look back at those days with, well, not quite fondness, but they aren’t emotionally crippling anymore. That’s what Mark, Tom, and Travis were tapping into — nearly every track, with exceptions like mature outlier “Adam’s Song,” sounds like an endless summer filled with parties, beer (or maybe caffeinated beverages), and sexual frustrations. Listening to Enema of the State is to constantly live in mid-July, right before going away to college. And when Mark ( > Tom) did go adult, like on “What’s My Age Again,” sung from the perspective of a 23-year-old, he was worried about acting his age. It’s a weirdly timeless album, sentimentality obsessed with teenagers who want to be adults, and performed by adults who feel like teenagers.
American Pie came out the same summer as Enema, and it’s no wonder Blink-182 make a cameo appearance: Jim and Stifler are the characters that make up “Going Away to College” and “Don’t Leave Me.” Watching and listening to them now is to relive the best and worst things about adolescence, when the only thing you truly cared about was wasting time and failing to hook up with disinterested chicks and acting like total dillweeds. Enema of the State turned 15 years old, and it’s finally acting its age.
Probably their best record, then they went and got emo.
I always thought they were kinda emo on Dude Ranch, especially in that song “Emo”
It’s odd that you think the word “best” actually means “worst.”
Remember when that kid who survived the columbine shootings committed suicide with Adam’s Song playing on repeat nearby? He must feel pretty stupid now.
It was just so meta. Adam’s Song was a direct reference to a Mr. Show skit about a fan of a fictional Metallica-proxy killing himself after said band wrote a song about how he should kill himself called “Adam’s Song”.
@AsymmetricDizzy: TITANICA!
This band was great… when i was 10 years old.
It took me over a decade to realize the other side of the double entendre in the album title ‘Take off Your Pants and Jacket.’
I regret nothing.
You’re not alone my friend.. i remember I was so pissed every album had different hidden tracks in it!!
It took me until a couple seconds ago.
Holy crap
The album has aged better than Janine. Heyooo!
I had a hard time buying anything they did trying to be serious, like Adam’s Song. I really thought they did the silly thing very well though.
I still think Blink is a great band with some truly great tunes.
Come at me, bros
Same here, and I am a month shy of turning 36.
Stop being so defensive all the time dude. Life is good once in a while.
Yeah, maybe they took a long time to grow up, but they were just so much fun and when they did mature that self titled album was actually pretty great. I listened to it again a year or so ago and was surprised how good it is.
That song was spring break 2000.
They just went downhill after this.
Stay Together For the Kids was a great song. But it was hard to take them seriously when they’d follow a song like that up with a song about fornicating their grandfather.
That song sticks out SO MUCH on that album!
Also, it can be pinpointed as the exact moment Blink sold out :(
Their best work, easily, but Dude Ranch and Take Off Your Pants and Jacket also had solid stuff.
Thanks for the article!
I would argue Take Off… is a better overall album. The singles are just as strong and the deep cuts are MUCH better (Rollercoaster, anyone? Story Of A Lonely Guy? Online Songs?)
Well, it’s official. I’m 30.
I am one year off and feeling it SO MUCH. What’s My Age Again is basically what I ask myself on a regular basis.
i knew i was old the moment ‘whats my age again’ played and i actually WAS 23! they were right all along, no one likes you then. now i know im even older, but fuck it, whats my age?
Geez, time has not been nice to Janine.
To this day I still have no idea how they suckered Robert Smith into singing for “All of This” on the self-titled album. Don’t get me wrong, I think it’s a decent song, even if the Tom portion of singing is barely tolerable….I just don’t get how they got Robert friggin’ Smith!
smith and mark would have been better on that song imo. BUT that song is great. they got smith for 2 reasons. 1. they had a ton of money 2. blink (and especially mark) always let everyone know that the cure was the reason he started playing music. he even learned to play bass by ear from playing along to their records.
their styles are soooo different but as a kid i had no idea who the cure were and thanks to an mtv interview with blink i found all their work and ended up being a huge cure fan.
Just the other day, me and two friends (combined age: 80) were discussing whether this was better than Take Off Your Pants And Jacket (it isn’t.) I was the first to latch on to the absurdity of adults hotly arguing over 15-year-old albums aimed at 13-year-olds, but that is how much Blink affected our early teen years. As someone who was just the right age to get into Blink when this came out, I can say that the video to All The Small Things was the most hilarious thing I’d seen thus far (it would be supplanted by Scary Movie a few years later.) I still blurt out ‘TRAVIS I’M PREGNANT’ now and again, among in-the-know friends around my own age, and it still gets a chuckle every time.
That’s the thing I remember enjoying the most about them in the Dude Ranch/Enema days – they were just so laid back and silly. You could tell they were having fun and it was infectious. Especially when compared with the things like Korn stuffing TRL to the gills at the time.
I rocked this album when it came out. Did the job for me at fourteen years of age. All that said. This nostalgia business needs a timeout. Not every album is “Exile on Main Street” or “Paid in Full” and is deserving of praise.
For our generation, those albums would be ‘Nevermind’, ‘Dookie’ and ‘White Pony’.
Do you still think those albums are good or just have a special place in your heart due to dropping at certain times in your life? Honest question.
While a fair point, I think it’s a point that’s far more objective than most people prefer to think about music. Music, I think more than any other medium, is all about time and place. It has the power to bring you back to the time you first heard it; it’s directly tapped into nostalgia.
I was 14 in 1999, so obviously Enema of the State was right in my wheelhouse. Any time I listen to it, I can’t help but feel 14 again; it brings me back to me, sitting on the bus with a Sony Discman (With Skip-Protection!), believing these guys were speaking truths about what I was going through and what I would go through in a few years.
My dad can tell the story of the first time he ever heard Abbey Road. How it was Christmas and his older cousin brought it over and the kids sat in the basement and listened to it over and over again until everyone had to go home. It’s an incredible story, if only for the fact that the music can bring such a vivid memory back to someone after all these years. It doesn’t hurt that it’s probably one of the most influential albums of all-time, but that fact is secondary.
And that’s why music is awesome. It doesn’t matter that this album won’t wind up on Rolling Stones Greatest Albums of All-Time List. What matters is that 15 years ago, a generation of pre-teens and teens alike had similar stories about this album and that’s more than what an arbitrary ranking can offer.
TL;DR: Enema of the State kicks ass and the deep cuts are better than the singles.
To all those arguing Enema or Take Off Your Pants the answer you seek is the Mark, Tom, And Travis Show, which was a decade ago one of my five favorite albums ever. Also Man Overboard is way underrated.
I remember buying this album at Circuit City (ah, the memories) simply because of the girl on the cover. Wise decision.
Blink 182 is pop punk. Try NOFX or Pennywise you conformist WASPS.
What if we don’t particularly like punk, and instead actually prefer pop punk? Also am I excused from criticism for being Catholic?
It’s impossible to play that album for me without unlocking a flood of memories. Is the music any good? Not really. But it captures a time and place so perfectly, and in that is where its power lies.
Janine does that thing where she cries on camera. Really scary.
Oh yeah…Blink 182? They should fight Green Day for best suburban pop-punk band ever.