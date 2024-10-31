Today is not only Halloween. It’s also the last day for Spotify counting plays towards your year-end Wrapped … or is it?

When Does Spotify Wrapped Stop Tracking For 2024?

It’s been reported that Spotify stops tracking for Wrapped — which lists your most-played songs, artists, and podcasts — on the final day of October, leaving November and December as a free-for-all for you to listen to the most embarrassing songs imaginable (that’s a problem for next year’s results). The music streaming service said as much in 2019. “We’re afraid that listening to a bunch of stuff right now won’t make any difference to this year’s or next year’s Wrapped. This is because Wrapped only covers the 1st of January until the 31st of October for any given year,” the Spotify Cares account wrote on then-Twitter.

However, as of 2023, that may no longer be in the case. “The only thing that we end on Halloween is eating candy corn. Stream (and snack) all through the year and we will see you in Wrapped season,” @Spotify wrote in response to a Pop Crave tweet last year. In a separate reply to @PopBase, the account wrote, “Don’t worry, Wrapped is still counting past Oct. 31.”

So, when is the final day for Spotify Wrapped in 2024? Spotify hasn’t said, but it’s likely sometime in early November. There’s still time for you to be in the top 0.1 percent of Taylor Swift listeners.