When Will Ice Spice’s ‘Y2K!’ Album Be Out On Apple Music?

Ice Spice visited Capital XTRA Breakfast and foreshadowed her plans for the rest of 2024, as noted by NME. “I kind of want to do something that is kind of crazy, but I don’t want to say what it is yet,” Ice Spice said. “I feel like people are going to have so many things to say, but if I do it you guys will not miss it.”

It all starts with Y2K!, her debut full-length album.