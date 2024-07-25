Ice Spice visited Capital XTRA Breakfast and foreshadowed her plans for the rest of 2024, as noted by NME. “I kind of want to do something that is kind of crazy, but I don’t want to say what it is yet,” Ice Spice said. “I feel like people are going to have so many things to say, but if I do it you guys will not miss it.”
It all starts with Y2K!, her debut full-length album.
When Will Ice Spice’s Y2K! Album Be Out On Apple Music?
Y2K! is due out on Friday, July 26, so the album should be available to stream on Apple Music (and all DSPs) at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday, July 25, and midnight ET on Friday, July 26.
Ice Spice’s Y2K! Tracklist
1. “Phat Butt”
2. “Oh Shh…” With Travis Scott
3. “Popa”
4. “B*tch I’m Packin’” with Gunna
5. “Plenty Sun”
6. “Did It First” with Central Cee
7. “BB Belt”
8. “Think U The Sh*t (Fart)”
9. “Gimmie A Light”
10. “TTYL”
Ice Spice’s Y2K! World Tour Dates
07/30 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
08/01 — Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater
08/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
08/04 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
08/06 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
08/07 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
08/09 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
08/11 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
08/13 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
08/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
08/17 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
08/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
08/21 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
08/23 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
08/25 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory Deep Ellum
08/26 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
08/28 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
08/31 — Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
Y2K! is out 7/26 via 10K Projects/Capitol Records. Find more information here.