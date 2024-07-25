After becoming a star on the back of songs like “In Ha Mood” and “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” Ice Spice is now just hours away from releasing Y2K!, her debut album. As for what’s next for Ice, it looks like she’s ready to take a risk.

During an interview on Capital XTRA Breakfast today (as NME notes), Ice said of her plans for the rest of 2024, “I kind of want to do something that is kind of crazy, but I don’t want to say what it is yet. I feel like people are going to have so many things to say, but if I do it, you guys will not miss it.”

She added that the plan is “probably as risky as” jumping out of a plane, continuing, “That’s all I can really say. But let’s see, let’s see, though. I don’t know, I might change my mind. I’m very indecisive.”

Ice also said of how she’s feeling in the lead-up to the new album, “I think naturally, I’ll have good nerves, if anything. I feel like it’s a good thing to be a little nervous, because it means you just care. I’m so eager to put out the album, I’m really excited. And my fans are really excited, so yeah… it’s like finally here. I’ve been working on it for like a year.”