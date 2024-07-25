Ice Spice’s debut studio album, Y2K!, will be released in a few hours, and she just told Capital XTRA Breakfast that she has a “crazy” and “risky” plan for the rest of this year. Before any of that happens, though, Ice Spice addressed crazy speculation around whether she’s dating UK rapper Central Cee.

According to the newly published Rolling Stone September 2024 cover story starring Ice Spice, she told the publication that she is single.

“We’ve been friends since ‘Munch’ came out, honestly,” the Bronx-bred star said of Central Cee. “We’re just twins.”

Speculation around Central Cee and Ice Spice sparked earlier this month. Before releasing “Did It First,” their collaborative single, Central Cee and Ice Spice were seen shopping together in London. People saw that and ran with it, as they do. These TikTok videos posted by Madeline Argy, Central Cee’s ex, didn’t help.

Ice Spice also brought out Central Cee as a surprise guest during her Wireless Festival 2024 set, where they performed “Did It First.”

To Ice’s credit, she has consistently described Central Cee as a friend. As a Complex cover star last fall, Ice Spice said she and Central Cee had “become good friends over the past year ever since he hopped on ‘Munch [Remix].'” Within the same profile, Central Cee said that Ice Spice “reminds me of me a bit,” which coincides with Ice Spice saying they’re twins in the new Rolling Stone profile.