No one can break Beyoncé’s soul, but the Beyhive can certainly break the internet. Upon the announcement of her upcoming Renaissance World Tour , fans crashed the Citi Entertainment site, which revealed the guidelines on how to register for the pre-sale.

When will tickets for Beyoncé’s 2023 tour go on sale?

The Citi pre-sale link is now active again, and fans can begin registering to receive their pre-sale codes now.

The pre-sale is powered by a program called Verified Fan, in which fans can register to potentially be invited to purchase pre-sale tickets. Registering, however, will not guarantee each fan will be verified, receive a code, or have the ability to purchase tickets.

Those who are invited will receive an access code the night before the Citi presale inviting them to shop for tickets.

According to Citi Entertainment’s website, “Registration for the Citi presale powered by Verified Fan in Chicago, East Rutherford, Washington DC, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Houston will go through Thursday, February 2 at 11:59 PM EST. Verified fans will be notified and the Citi presale will begin Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 10 AM EST through Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 6 PM EST.”

The following week, “Verified Fan in Minneapolis, Boston, Tampa, Miami, San Francisco, Seattle and Dallas will go through Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST.”

At the time of writing, registration is only available to those with a Citi credit card. It is unclear when general on-sale will begin, however, non-Citi cardholders will be able to purchase tickets here.