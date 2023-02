Last month, Beyoncé put on a private concert in Dubai. Naturally, this made fans wonder: Is Beyoncé planning a tour in support of Renaissance? That certainly seemed to be the case, as her father Mathew Knowles told TMZ that she was and that the announcement would come when the time is right. Well, it appears the time is now right.

This morning (February 1), Beyoncé officially announced a Renaissance world tour, dates for which are on Beyoncé’s website. Citi also now has a “Citi Verified Fan Presale” page for “Beyoncé RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR.” Listed on the page are shows between July and September in various North American cities.

Check out the list of dates below and learn more about how to get tickets here.

05/10 — Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena

05/14 — Brussels, BE @ Baudoin Stadium

05/17 — Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium

05/20 — Edinburgh, UK @ Murrayfield

05/23 — Sunderland, UK @ Stadium of Light

05/26 — Paris, FR @ Stade de France

05/29 — London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

05/30 — London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

06/02 — London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

06/06 — Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium

06/08 — Barcelona, SP @ Olympic Stadium

06/11 — Marseille, FR @ Orange Vélodrome

06/15 — Cologne, DE @ RheinEnergieStadion

06/17 — Amsterdam, NL @ JC Arena

06/18 — Amsterdam, NL @ JC Arena

06/21 — Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion

06/24 — Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park

06/27 — Warsaw, PL @ PGE Nardowy

07/08 — Toronto, CA @ Rogers Centre

07/09 — Toronto, CA @ Rogers Centre

07/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

07/15 — Nasville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

07/17 — Louisville, KY @ Cardinal Stadium

07/20 — Minneapolis, MN @ Huntington Bank Stadium

07/22 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

07/26 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

07/29 — New York, NY @ Metlife Stadium

07/30 — New York, NY @ Metlife Stadium

08/01 — Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium

08/03 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field

08/05 — Washington, DC @ FedEx Field

08/09 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

08/11 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

08/16 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

08/18 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

08/21 — St. Louis, MI @ Dome at Americas Center

08/24 — Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

08/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

08/30 — San Francisco, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

09/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

09/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

09/11 — Vancouver, CA @ BC Place

09/13 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

09/18 — Kansas City, KS @ Arrowhead Stadium

09/21 — Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium

09/23 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

09/27 — New Orleans, LA @ Caesars Superdome