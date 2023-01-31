Donald Glover’s Next Show Is Inspired By Beyoncé, The Beyhive, And The Dark Side Of Standom

Now that Atlanta is all wrapped up, Donald Glover is setting his sights on another aspect of the recording industry: The dark side of standom. According to Vanity Fair, Glover’s next television project, Swarm, is inspired by Beyoncé and her infamous Beyhive.

The Hive has been one of the most notorious and feared fan groups in music for some time; critics and casuals alike must be wary of insulting Queen Bey (even unintentionally), lest they incur the wrath of her thousands of defensive, chronically-online stans. Not even Nicole Curran, the wife of the Golden State Warriors co-owner, was safe when she got a little too close to Jay-Z for comfort.

Glover’s new project will scrutinize stan culture through the story of Dre (portrayed by Dominique Fishback), whose obsession with a pop star (who is apparently very inspired by Beyoncé) takes her to some dark places, judging from the screenshots provided by Vanity Fair. Ironically, Dre’s sister will be played by Chloe Bailey — who is best known as one-half of sister duo Chloe X Halle and signed to Beyonce’s label, Parkwood. Meanwhile, Dre’s love interest will be played by Damson Idris, of Snowfall fame.

The show will be executive produced by Atlanta writer Janine Nabors and will stream on Amazon Prime Video.