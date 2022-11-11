The Grammy Awards are the biggest night of the year in the music industry and the 2023 Grammys are right around the corner. This year’s yearly awards show is officially referred to as the 65th Grammy Awards and the nominations are set to be announced on November 15 by stars like John Legend, Olivia Rodrigo, Ledisi, and more. The awards will be taking place on Tuesday, February 5, 2023 and while the 2022 Grammy Awards were held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the 2023 Grammys will be returning to a familiar place.

Where Are The 2023 Grammys?

On February 5th, 2023, the 65th Grammy Awards ceremony will be taking place in Los Angeles, CA. The venue for this year’s awards show is the Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as the Staples Center. This is the same venue where the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Sparks, and Los Angeles Kings play their home games. But it’s also a state-of-the-art concert venue, hosting shows from big-name artists like Post Malone, Roger Waters, and Taylor Swift. Swift actually owns the Crytpo.com Arena record for the most sold-out performances and a banner hangs up in the rafters to mark the feat, along with banners for each of the Lakers’ 17 NBA championships.

The 65th Grammy Awards ceremony will be broadcast on CBS networks on Tuesday, 02/05/2023 at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET and streaming and on-demand via Paramount+.