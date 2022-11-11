Awards season is upon us and the 2023 Grammy Awards — officially dubbed the 65th Grammy Awards — are on the horizon. The nominees will be announced by stars like Olivia Rodrigo, John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly and more, ahead of the 2023 Awards presentation broadcast. But when are the 2023 Grammy Awards actually happening?

When Are The 2023 Grammy Awards?

The 65th Grammy Awards show ceremony will take place on Saturday, February 5, 2023 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Awards show will be broadcast live on CBS and will stream live and on demand via Paramount+ as well. The broadcast is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT and should last for about three and a half hours.

Once the nominations for the 2023 Grammys are announced on Tuesday, November 15th, we’ll have a better idea of who the favorites in each category are. The major category presentations will be televised. This includes the “big four” categories of Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best New Artist.

A pre-telecast happens every year as well, where other awards will presented. This year, will mark the first time that new awards categories like Best Alternative Music Performance and Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical will be presented.

There’s no word yet on who will be hosting the 65th Grammy Awards ceremony, but the host in 2022 was Trevor Noah.