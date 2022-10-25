Taylor Swift appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night to discuss everything about her brand new album, Midnights. Between discussing her early track reveals via TikTok, teasing a potential tour, and breaking down cameos from her new music video for “Bejeweled,” Swift also opened up about her process of making the record. Despite the lyrical content, she had a blast working alongside everyone from Zoë Kravitz, Lana Del Rey, Dylan O’Brien, and many more collaborators.

“I’m beside myself, really,” Swift responded to Fallon, following his list of the album’s current record-breaking accomplishments. “It’s a concept record, but it’s my first directly autobiographical album in a while because the last album I put out was a re-record.” Last year, Swift dropped re-recorded versions of her early studio albums in the form of Red (Taylor’s Version) and Fearless (Taylor’s Version). Before that, her sister album releases, Folklore and Evermore, relied on imaginary storytelling.

“I think that the experience of making something is just as important as how proud you are of it in the end,” she continued. “I think it informs how proud I am of something if I had a really joyful experience making something. This is a pretty dark album, but I’d say I had more fun making it than any album I’ve ever made.”

Watch Taylor Swift’s full interview on The Tonight Show above.