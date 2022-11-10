The 65th Annual Grammy Awards are still a little while away, as the ceremony is set to go down on February 5, 2023. Grammy season is starting next week, though, as the 2023 nominations are set to be announced on Tuesday, November 15 starting at noon ET. Now, we know who’s going to be a part of that process.

As Billboard reports, artists set to participate are Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly, John Legend, Luis Fonsi, Smokey Robinson, Jimmie Allen, and Ledisi, along with Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and CBS Mornings co-anchors Gayle King and Nate Burleson.

It remains to be seen how the aforementioned artists will fare in terms of nominations this year, but there’s certainly some history there. Rodrigo has been nominated seven times and come away with three wins, all at this year’s show: Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance (for “Drivers License”), and Best Pop Vocal Album (for Sour).

Meanwhile, MGK actually had a bone to pick with The Recording Academy when the 2022 nominees were announced around this time last year: His work wasn’t considered at all, so he tweeted, “wtf is wrong with the grammys.” His 2020 album, Tickets To My Downfall, was released near the tail end of the 2022 Grammy eligibility window.