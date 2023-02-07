Beyoncé broke many records last night (February 5) at the Grammy Awards, and fans are ready to break their piggy banks open to join in the celebration at the Renaissance World Tour.

Not only is the “Cuff It” singer now the most-awarded musician on record for the annual music event, but she also became the first Black woman to win in the Best Dance/Electronica Album category. With her four wins, each of the Houston native’s solo albums has earned at least one Grammy Award. After losing Album Of The Year (AOTY) to Harry Styles, who didn’t have the best vocal showing during the event, the Beyhive is ready to show the British pop star how it is done with footage from the Renaissance World Tour.

However, if witnessing their beloved Queen Bey lose out on AOTY to Styles wasn’t hard enough, many found themselves on the losing end of Ticketmaster’s new pre-sale raffling system. Swedish pop star Zara Larsson may have a professional hook-up to help her secure tickets. Still, many of Beyoncé’s fans have lost all hope of securing tickets. To avoid crashing their site and to deter scalpers from gauging the ticket price, those interested in attending a show were required to enter a raffle using their email address. If selected, you were given a limited window to purchase your desired tickets using the custom code provided in the email. Those not selected received an email informing them that they were added to the waitlist. If tickets remain after the first wave of buyers finishes, they can purchase a ticket based on the remaining availability.

From the rumored ticket prices and the high demand, some card-carrying Beyhive members are either preparing to sit this tour out or are taking to social media to beg for their “waitlisted” status to be lifted.

THE SAME WOUND @BEYONCE?! How I’m on the waitlist for both the Beyhive and Citi presale? 🤧😭😭 pic.twitter.com/N9khfBncOf — BIG libra (@somalibra) February 7, 2023

Got a notification saying I’m on a WAITLIST for Beyoncé tickets. Nah Ticketmaster gotta SEE ME pic.twitter.com/2sRzTE9m1q — Drebae (@Drebae_) February 5, 2023

I got my Beyoncé waitlist email and just nodded quietly at my fate pic.twitter.com/VmibUdderP — Olayemi Olurin (@msolurin) February 6, 2023

Beyoncé just put me on the waitlist… pic.twitter.com/y8o2KL0nVW — Braxton 🟥 (@Braxtonbrew96) February 5, 2023

Everyone is buying their tickets for Beyoncé meanwhile I’m still on a waitlist 🫶🏾🫶🏾🥰 — Ariel’s older sis 💗💐🧚🏾‍♀️☁️ (@kayleetate99) February 7, 2023