Where To Watch The 2023 Grammy Nominations Announcement

We still have a few months to wait for the The 65th Annual Grammy Awards, as the ceremony is scheduled for February 5, 2023. As for who’s going to be nominated come the big night, the full list of nominees is getting announced soon: on Tuesday, November 15 starting at noon ET.

As for how to watch the nomination announcements live, fortunately, that’s pretty easy. The Recording Academy makes the broadcast available in a number of ways, like on the live.grammy.com site and YouTube. It will also be viewable via the Academy’s social media platforms: Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

In regards to who you’ll see during the show, it was recently announced that artists set to participate in the nomination announcement broadcast are Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly, John Legend, Luis Fonsi, Smokey Robinson, Jimmie Allen, and Ledisi, along with Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and CBS Mornings co-anchors Gayle King and Nate Burleson.

In terms of the works you can expect to see up for consideration, works released between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022 are eligible for nomination this year. Nominees were then voted on by Academy members between October 13 and October 23, 2022. New categories this year include Songwriter Of The Year, Best Alternative Music Performance, and Best Americana Performance.