Beyoncé’s groundbreaking album, Renaissance, dropped earlier this year. However, in a new piece from The Hollywood Reporter, her record is allegedly sparking some debates among the Recording Academy regarding Grammy nominations.

Originally, Renaissance was submitted for Best Dance/Electronica Album at the 2023 Grammys. The split comes from the voting committee for Dance believing it is more of a pop record, which would have Beyoncé nominated alongside potential acts like Harry Styles, Adele, and other major pop stars. If Beyoncé wins her respected nominations, she could become the most awarded artist this year.

The article notes that her possible nomination as a Dance album was so divisive that it ended up going to the National Screening Committee, which consists of “a group of music industry experts including songwriters, producers, musicologists and more.” After breaking down the album over several listens, it appears they decided that Renaissance has the potential to compete for Best Dance/Electronica. This would mark Beyoncé’s first nomination in that category, if she receives one.

Still, Beyoncé isn’t the only artist whose work has caused a debate in terms of Grammy submissions. In recent years, the Recording Academy has gotten more divisive regarding categorization. For example, Kacey Musgraves’ 2021 album, Star Crossed, was deemed ineligible for Best Country Album at the 2022 Grammys. This year, Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” was also deemed Pop, rather than appearing in the Rap category — sparking more conversation online.

The 2023 Grammy nominees will be announced on November 15, with the live ceremony airing February 5, 2023.