The 65th Annual Grammy Awards are just weeks away. Many of the biggest names in music gather for a week full of events across Los Angeles, California ending with the coveted ceremony on February 5, 2023, hosted by Trevor Noah. The estate of Whitney Houston is looking to add to the Grammy Week festivities with the launch of the Whitney Houston Hotel.

Noted as one of music’s greatest voices, the multiple Grammy Award winner tragically passed in 2012 while celebrating the event. Houston’s estate by way of the Whitney Houston Hotel is looking to honor not only her illustrious career seen in her recent biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody but her life and impact in entertainment, including film (Cinderella and The Bodyguard).

Partnering with Primary Wave and presented by Sony, the Whitney Houston Hotel, held inside of the W Hotel in Hollywood, will host a week full of events, including live musical performances by Michelle Williams (of Destiny’s Child), Amber Riley, Baby Tate, Teddy Swims, Coco Jones, Georgia Ku, Kiana Ledé, Natalie Jane, a memorabilia exhibit, a pop-up shop, and more. See below for the full schedule.

Wednesday, February 1

The official unveiling of the Whitney Houston Hotel

Opening of the Sony’s 360 Reality Audio Immersive Listening Lounge

Opening of the Whitney Houston Pop-Up Retail Shop

Opening of the Whitney Houston Gallery featuring rare and iconic photos, as well as several gowns worn by Whitney throughout her career

Thursday, February 2

Sony’s 360 Reality Audio Immersive Listening Lounge Artist Showcases

Friday, February 3

Sony’s 360 Reality Audio Immersive Listening Lounge Whitney Houston Brunch and Panel Discussion Panel hosted by Kevin Frazier

Artist Showcases

Saturday, February 4

Primary Wave 16th Annual Pre-Grammy Carpet & Party

The Whitney Houston Hotel is sponsored by MAC Cosmetics, Proflowers, and City National Bank.