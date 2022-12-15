In recent years, Trevor Noah has become pretty much as big a part of the Grammy Awards as the gramophone trophy. He first hosted the program in 2021, then he returned in 2022. Now, the Recording Academy has decided to not fix what isn’t broken: Noah will host for the third year in a row at the 2023 Grammys. The 65th Annual Grammy Awards are set to go down on February 5, 2023.

In a new Billboard interview, Noah said of how he prepares for the show:

“First of all, I listen to absolutely everything that’s going to be on the show, just to get a sense of the vibe. I want to get into the feeling of what’s going to be happening on the night. I spend a lot of time writing and preparing for what will or won’t happen. I try to think about what’s happening in music and pop culture. Then obviously I’m paying attention to what’s happening on the night. I try to craft my performance so that it is most complementary for what is happening from one performance to the next. We rehearse a lot, and we need to because it’s live and, as I said, anything can happen.”

