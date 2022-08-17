Who Will Bad Bunny Bring On ‘The World’s Hottest Tour?’

In January, Bad Bunny announced The World’s Hottest Tour, which is aptly titled considering his album Un Verano Sin Ti was one of the biggest LPs this year, if not the biggest after reaching No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and earning 1.606 million equivalent album units in the US.

The tour just kicked off a few days ago in Orlando, Florida at Camping World Stadium, and the audience has been lucky not only to see Bad Bunny but also great openers. This includes DJs Diplo and Alesso, who will definitely do a good job of hyping up the crowds before Bad Bunny goes on. Diplo is most known for his hit “Where Are Ü Now” with Jack Ü and Skrillex as well “Heartless” and “Genius” with LSD, Sia, and Labrinth. Alesso is most known for “Let Me Go” with Hailee Steinfeld, along with “When I’m Gone” with Katy Perry.

The shows will definitely be packed to the brim with stoked fans. On the day of the Un Verano Sin Ti release, Spotify announced that he broke two records, with the LP becoming the most-streamed album in 2022 and Bad Bunny becoming the most-streamed artist globally in one day. It wasn’t too surprising, considering that last year the Puerto Rican star received the most streams on Spotify out of any other artist around the world.