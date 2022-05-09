Bad Bunny just released the massive, highly anticipated LP Un Verano Sin Ti. Through cinematic music videos and a themed Airbnb, the star has been successfully garnering as much attention as possible and rising as one of the most popular musicians right now. On Friday, the day of the album release, Spotify announced that he broke two records, with Un Verano Sin Ti becoming the most-streamed album in 2022 and Bad Bunny becoming the most-streamed artist globally in one day.

This isn’t too surprising. Last year, the Puerto Rican rapper received the most streams on Spotify out of any other artist around the world. According to Spotify’s data, he was streamed 9.1 billion times globally this year, an impressive feat for an artist who didn’t even release an album in 2021. Following behind Bad Bunny in worldwide streaming numbers is Taylor Swift at No. 2, BTS at No. 3, Drake at No. 4, and Justin Bieber at No. 5.

Last month, Sony announced that Bad Bunny is going to star in El Muerto, a Spider-Man spinoff. The movie was introduced by Sony Motion Picture Group president Sanford Panitch at CinemaCon and it’s set to be released in theaters on January 12, 2024. This role will make Bad Bunny Marvel’s first live-action Latino lead.