Bad Bunny gets more and more popular by the year. At the top of 2020, he released his second album YHLQMDLG which became the highest-charting Spanish language album when it debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard albums chart. It took Bad Bunny less than a year to break that record as he did at the end of 2020 with the release of El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo which debuted at No. 1. Now, for the second consecutive time, Bad Bunny finds himself at the top of the Billboard 200 chart thanks to Un Verano Sin Ti, but he does so with his biggest first week.

For the Billboard 200 dated May 21, 2022, Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti went No. 1 with 2740,000 album units sold in its first week. That number is comprised of 261,000 streaming equivalent album units thanks to 356.55 million on-demand streams of the album’s songs. The album also posted 12,000 pure album sales. The first-week debut for Un Verano Sin Ti is the biggest of any full-length release this year, surpassing the previous mark set by Future’s I Never Liked You.

Un Verano Sin Ti also had the largest streaming week ever for a Latin album, the biggest streaming week of 2022 for any album of any genre, and the biggest streaming week for any album since Drake’s Certified Lover Boy.

Bad Bunny’s latest accomplishment comes after Un Verano Sin Ti had Spotify’s biggest-ever streaming day ever in the first 24 hours after the project’s release.

Un Verano Sin Ti is out now via Rimas Entertainment LLC. You can stream it here.