In 2022, Bad Bunny already has his El Último Tour Del Mundo arena tour coming up. But the Puerto Rican reggaeton singer whose star continues to soar worldwide is making even bigger plans for this year with a new stadium tour addition to his schedule. The “Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour” adds 29 dates beginning in August of stadiums in the US and in Latin America. Diplo and Alesso will be supporting him on select dates.
The announcement was made official on Bad Bunny’s Instagram account. In the video, he’s sitting down with his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri before getting up for an aside with his more than 37 million followers.
Check out the “Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour” dates below. Tickets go on sale 1/28 at noon local time here.
08/05 — Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
08/09 — Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park
08/12 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
08/18 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
08/20 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
08/23 — Washington DC @ Nationals Park
08/27 — New York City, NY @ Yankee Stadium
09/01 — Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
09/07 — San Antonio, TX @ Aladodome
09/09 — Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium
09/14 — Oakland, CA @ RingCentral Colisuem
09/17 — San Diego, CA @ PETCO Park
09/23 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
09/28 — Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field
09/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
10/21 — Santo Domingo, DR @ Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez
10/28 — Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos
11/04 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio de Vélez – José Amalfitani
11/11 — Asuncion, Paraguay @ Estadio La Nueva Olla
11/13 — Lima, Peru @ Estadio Nacional
11/16 — Quito, Ecuador @ Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa
11/18 — Medellin, Colombia @ Estadio Atanasio Girardot
11/22 — Panama City, Panama @ Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez
11/24 — San Jose, Costa Rica @ Estadio Cuscatlán
11/29 — San Pedro Sula, Honduras @ Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano
12/01 — Guatemala City, Guatemala @ Explanada Cardales de Cayalá
12/03 — Monterrey, Mexico @ Estadio BBVA
12/09 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio Azteca