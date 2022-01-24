In 2022, Bad Bunny already has his El Último Tour Del Mundo arena tour coming up. But the Puerto Rican reggaeton singer whose star continues to soar worldwide is making even bigger plans for this year with a new stadium tour addition to his schedule. The “Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour” adds 29 dates beginning in August of stadiums in the US and in Latin America. Diplo and Alesso will be supporting him on select dates.

The announcement was made official on Bad Bunny’s Instagram account. In the video, he’s sitting down with his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri before getting up for an aside with his more than 37 million followers.

Check out the “Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour” dates below. Tickets go on sale 1/28 at noon local time here.

08/05 — Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

08/09 — Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park

08/12 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

08/18 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

08/20 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

08/23 — Washington DC @ Nationals Park

08/27 — New York City, NY @ Yankee Stadium

09/01 — Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

09/07 — San Antonio, TX @ Aladodome

09/09 — Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium

09/14 — Oakland, CA @ RingCentral Colisuem

09/17 — San Diego, CA @ PETCO Park

09/23 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

09/28 — Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field

09/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

10/21 — Santo Domingo, DR @ Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez

10/28 — Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos

11/04 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio de Vélez – José Amalfitani

11/11 — Asuncion, Paraguay @ Estadio La Nueva Olla

11/13 — Lima, Peru @ Estadio Nacional

11/16 — Quito, Ecuador @ Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa

11/18 — Medellin, Colombia @ Estadio Atanasio Girardot

11/22 — Panama City, Panama @ Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez

11/24 — San Jose, Costa Rica @ Estadio Cuscatlán

11/29 — San Pedro Sula, Honduras @ Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano

12/01 — Guatemala City, Guatemala @ Explanada Cardales de Cayalá

12/03 — Monterrey, Mexico @ Estadio BBVA

12/09 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio Azteca