Who’s Performing On New Year’s Eve For 2024?

We’re hours away from 2025, and as always, a handful of broadcasts will be ringing in the new year. Music is always a big part of the festivities, so read on to learn who’s performing.

Who’s Performing On Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest?

As Deadline notes, performers from the West Coast Party will include Alanis Morissette, Reneé Rapp, Dasha, DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live! starring Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Slick Rick and Doug E. Fresh, Ernest, HARDY, Kesha, Laufey, Natasha Bedingfield, and T-Pain.

Meanwhile, Blake Shelton will perform from Las Vegas, Luis Fonsi from Puerto Rico, and TLC from Times Square in New York. Speaking of Times Square, Carrie Underwood will be performing there just before midnight, alongside Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Additional performers include Lenny Kravitz, Teddy Swims, Tinashe, Cody Johnson, and Thomas Rhett.

Who’s Performing On New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper And Andy Cohen<?

CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper And Andy Cohen has quite the lineup as well, featuring 50 Cent, Sting, Meghan Trainor, Shania Twain, Diplo, Lil Jon, and Mickey Guyton. Comedians Whitney Cummings, Amy Sedaris, Sasheer Zamata, Ziwe, and Adam Devine are also involved.