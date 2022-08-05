The Meghan McCain-era of The View officially came to a screeching halt a year ago, but it unofficially came to an end this week when former-Trump staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin, along with Ana Navarro, was announced as the new co-host. McCain — who, little known fun fact, is the daughter of John McCain — discussed what made her want to exit the day-time talk show on a recent episode of Commentary Magazine Podcast.

“I finally went back to the show, and the day I went back to the show, Joy Behar said on air, ‘Nobody missed you, we didn’t miss you, you shouldn’t have come back.’ And I just… I started hysterically crying. Sorry gentlemen, I know, I started lactating on air, and I started crying,” she explained. McCain went to her office and called her brother, who suggested that she quit. “I didn’t feel supported when I had my baby, and I didn’t feel supported coming back, and that was ultimately it,” she said. “That was why I left!”

Thank you for your service, Joy Behar.

“You can’t imagine how it messes with your self-esteem working in an environment where the worst thing you can be in the world is a Republican during the Trump years,” McCain wrote in an excerpt of her new audio memoir, Bad Republican. “As the country got worse under Trump, the treatment from Whoopi, Joy, and some of the staff grew meaner and less forgiving.”

McCain now works for the Daily Mail, where she writes about Gina Carano being “un-cancelable” and wanting Meghan Markle to run for office so she can see her eat “deep-fried Oreos at the Iowa State Fair.” It’s nice to follow your passion, y’know?

(Via the New York Post)