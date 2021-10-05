Stephanie Grisham‘s just-released tell all book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in the Trump White House, has been making headlines for weeks now thanks to its explosive (and juicy) details about the inner-workings of Donald Trump’s administration, particularly during its final disastrous days. However, there’s one person who’s not impressed with Grisham’s attempt to cash-in on her time as a faithful Trump soldier: CNN political commentator Ana Navarro.

While discussing Grisham’s book on Tuesday, Navarro didn’t pull any punches as she unloaded on Grisham and questioned why anyone should believe a word she says. Via Raw Story:

“I really can’t stand it,” Navarro said. “I find all of these, you know, late-developing-conscience people who served in the Trump campaign or the Trump administration repulsive. And look, I know we like the tea she is spilling. I know we like the gossip she is spilling. And it’s not often I agree with Trump supporters, but she’s got no credibility.”

Navarro took particular exception with Grisham not leaving the administration until January 6. Granted, that’s the day all hell broke loose as MAGA supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building, but as Navarro points out, Grisham had front row seats to the escalation.

“He had been promoting the big lie for two months by then and it took till January 6th to resign?” Navarro asked. “I frankly see no redeeming quality in this woman or any of the Trump accomplices who want to clear their name.”

The CNN commentator then vowed to never buy “one of these books,” which is a good call because, honestly, the excerpts are everywhere. Did you see the one about Trump’s penis?

