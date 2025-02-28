Why Did PartyNextDoor Diss Tory Lanez, Then Apologize?

The focus on fractious rap beef over the past year has produced some strange side effects, and Kendrick Lamar dragging Drake during the Super Bowl might just be the least of them. Yesterday, we had “Cookie Monster pajama white girl” beef, as Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker took their feud over a man to the booth, and now, we’ve got “moody Torontonian emo R&B singer” beef between PartyNextDoor and Tory Lanez, two of that genre’s originators.

Or do we? After dissing Tory Lanez in a preview of a new song, Party later retracted his comments via social media, explaining that he was merely reacting to secondhand information — or even thirdhand, the way these rappers jump out the window over garbled games of Telephone. “I was told about what you said without hearing your video for myself,” Party wrote on his Instagram Story. “You didnt say anything that I wouldn’t say myself, now that I seen it I was wrong. City is stronger together.”

So what exactly did Tory say that set him off, and isn’t Tory supposed to be incarcerated for shooting Megan Thee Stallion anyway? (Yes, yes, he is, and he won’t be out for some time.)

Well, because it’s 2025, and literally nothing isn’t worth posting anymore, the “feud” apparently stems from a jail call with Tory leaked by one of his associates. During a boasting session, the “Say It” rapper/singer told his friend, “PartyNextDoor showed his best work of 2025, Drake showed his best work of 2025, The Weeknd showed his best work of 2025… Now it’s time for me to come out.” His comment apparently refers to Some Sexy Songs 4 U, Drake and PartyNextDoor’s joint album, which debuted at No. 1 this past week, along with an exceedingly optimistic appraisal of Tory’s own plans for the future.

It seems Party may have misinterpreted the message, and took his mistaken grievance to the studio. In the snippet, which he shared to Instagram, Party opens the song with this delightful missive: “I’m not y’all n****s friends. Stop saying my name.” The lyrics also contain such slags as, “You said I sound like Young Thug, you know you sound like me.”

It seems that whatever the issue was, it’s been cleared up.