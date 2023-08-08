Tory Lanez has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet, according to Los Angeles court reporter Meghann Cuniff. Cuniff, who has been following and reporting the case via her independent newsletter, Legal Affairs And Trials, since the beginning, attended the sentencing hearing, which saw the judge, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge David Herriford, read out letters of support for the Canadian rapper, including one from Iggy Azalea. Cuniff’s work has earned her the affectionate nickname of “Meghann Thee Reporter” from followers online.

Tory was initially accused of shooting Megan in the summer of 2020 after a flirtation early in the year during quarantine that entertained and amused fans of the two rappers. Unfortunately, after party in the Hollywood Hills that July, Lanez was arrested for having a concealed weapon and Megan revealed that she’d been shot shortly thereafter, after initially telling police she’d cut herself on glass out of fear (this was just after the death of George Floyd).

A protracted dispute followed in which Lanez maintained his innocence, casting aspersions on Megan’s account of the shooting through surrogates and terrorizing her alongside DaBaby, who was also rumored to have had a fling with Thee Stallion. After multiple delays in the case, Tory was found guilty in December 2022 of assault with a firearm causing great bodily injury; concealing a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

While prosecutors recommended 13 years in prison, Tory’s defense asked for probation and rehab, but only after trying and failing to have the trial declared a mistrial and to have Judge Herriford removed from the case. Tory is reportedly planning to appeal with the help of Suge Knight’s former legal team.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.