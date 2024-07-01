Why Didn’t Normani Perform At The 2024 BET Awards?

Before the show, Normani revealed she had sustained an injury that forced her to call the performance off. In an Instagram Story, she explained:

“I am more frustrated and disappointed than anyone believe me. I wanted to get on here and give you guys an update letting you know that while in rehearsals for BET I had a really bad accident and injured myself. I am normally good for powering through under any circumstance but unfortunately due to my doctor’s orders, I am just not able to make this performance happen. I desperately wanted to give you my best on that stage but performing would delay my healing. I have been going through my process and doing my best to make sense of my feelings regarding this. I am devastated and hate feeling like a disappointment to you but I have to focus on recovering at this time. Trust me, I hear you, and I see you. There is nothing more that | wanted to do than perform for you and also, get back to doing what fulfills me most- BEING ON STAGE. Thank you so much for understanding. Sending my love to BET for giving me and all of the other beautiful black women this opportunity. This is definitely NOT how l envisioned this weekend but best believe I will be championing everyone from home tonight.

I’m sorrrrrrrry guys and love you so much.”