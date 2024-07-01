GloRilla has one of the year’s biggest songs so far with “Wanna Be,” and that tune and others made the cut for her 2024 BET Awards performance.

Right from the jump, GloRilla decided to enter the stage via a (prop) parachute. From there, she ran through an energetic medley featuring “Yeah Glo!,” “TGIF,” and “Wanna Be.” “Wanna Be,” of course, is a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion. Meg opened the BET Awards with a performance of her own, so she stuck around and gave Glo an assist by joining for the song, even wrapping things up with an on-stage twerk-off.

Glo has been up to a lot lately. She recently hosted a “WAP” reunion by getting Cardi B on a remix of her and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Wanna Be,” which was already in contention for Song Of The Summer consideration even without Cardi. She also teamed up with Latto for some backstage dance competition action backstage on Meg’s Hot Girl Summer Tour. Uproxx also declared that her latest, EhhThang EhhThang, was one of April’s best hip-hop albums.

GloRilla has two nominations tonight: She’s up for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist and “Yeah Glo!” is in contention for the BET Her award.

Watch Glo’s performance above and find the full list of 2024 BET Awards nominees and winners here.