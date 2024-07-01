Ice Spice has undoubtedly been one of hip-hop’s biggest rising stars of the past couple years. The whole time, along with her undeniable bars, she has made use of her sex appeal. A combination of both factors fueled her 2024 BET Awards performance.

The performance opened up with “Phat Butt” and Ice made the moment all about the song’s namesake on a gas station set. She then kept things in backside territory by moving onto “Think U The Sh*t (Fart)” to wrap up her two-song medley.

Ice Spice performs at the 2024 #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/o7f6cuo67M — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 1, 2024

Ice is about a month away from the release of her upcoming album, Y2K, the cover art of which saw a bit of criticism. Starting in a few days, she’ll also be heading out on tour in support of the album, alongside Cash Cobain. This is all going down as she gears up to star alongside Denzel Washington in an upcoming movie.

Ice Spice has three nominations at this year’s awards. Her and Nicki Minaj’s “Barbie World” is up for Best Collaboration, Ice herself is up for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, and “Barbie World” is also up for Video Of The Year.

Check out a clip from the performance above and find the full list of 2024 BET Awards nominees and winners here.