Here we are, not even (quite) in mid-December, and I feel like everybody has already posted their “Best Of 2024” music lists. Isn’t this weird? I know that websites have to chase clicks, but I feel like these lists run a bit too early. Why does this happen? Is it only about traffic? Or are there actual justifications for it? — Melissa from Akron, Ohio

Thank you, Melissa. It’s not often that I get an excuse to play my favorite game: Music Criticism Inside Baseball. My editor normally discourages me from putting on my Music Criticism Inside Baseball glove and throwing my hottest “nobody outside the industry gives a damn about any of this” pitches. But I think your observation (mild complaint?) is a common one. At least it’s one I have heard annually during this time of the year for as long as I have been in the business. I have even registered this low-stakes gripe myself (ironically!) from time to time. So, perhaps this is the proper occasion to finally clear the air.

I can actually think of two editorial justifications for running a year-end list during the first week of December rather than the third or fourth week. (Or — if you a true sicko when it comes to calendar purism — early January.) One is related to capitalism, and the other is borne from what I would call “seasonal philosophy.” But before we discuss this rationale, I want to address the concept of “chasing clicks.”

“Chasing clicks” has been used as a pejorative for as long as there has been online media. It is an epithet occasionally used by readers, and more often applied by self-hating media workers. “Chasing clicks” presupposes that websites are cravenly pursuing the attention of readers by any means necessary, and that this is done in the service of shadowy corporate overlords who greedily rub their hands together as the spoils roll in from all that disreputable online activity. You click on that “Best Of 2024” albums list, and off in the distance Scrooge McDuck and Logan Roy do dueling swan dives into a pile of money.

Oh, if only!

I’m going to make a confession: I chase clicks. That’s the business I’m in. The business is not “furthering the conversation.” It’s not overusing adjectives like “angular” or “shimmering.” It’s not even writing. I listen to music and write about it for fun and personal enrichment — it’s what I need to do — but I chase clicks for a living. Chasing clicks is the baseline task for anyone in my line of work. It is how, to quote the folk singer Todd Snider, I put food in my refrigerator. And let me tell you something: Chasing clicks is hard. Clicks are the most challenging game of all to hunt. You would have an easier time tracking and killing a Roosevelt elk than you would getting people to look for a damn second at your lil’ piece of insightful and clever music writing. But that’s the gig. I am Wile E. Coyote, and you are the Road Runner. If I don’t catch you, I get flattened by anvil. I know that. It’s what I signed up for.

What makes the hunt even more challenging is that if you have an ounce of integrity or shame, there are certain things you won’t do to make the hunt easier. Like, for instance, publishing something incredibly inflammatory, dishonest, or just plain stupid to get attention. The paradox of chasing clicks is that being good at your job — or simply trying not to be a clout-obsessed buffoon — might actually make you bad at your job. But sucking on purpose is an unacceptable compromise, as far as I’m concerned.