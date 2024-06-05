Will A New Kendrick Lamar Album Come Out In 2024?

After spending the better part of the last few months lighting up his previously unspoken rival Drake, it looks like Kendrick Lamar has some free time on his hands now that Drake waved the white flag. Which means fans now wonder if he’s got a new album up his sleeve. After all, what was this all for, if not promoting music that actually matters?

Well, it looks like he has indeed been in the studio working … something … according to his frequent collaborator and producer, Terrace Martin. The multi-instrumental musician told fans during an Instagram Live stream that he’s “excited” for Kendrick’s new album, whenever it’s slated for release.

“Let me tell y’all the records I’m excited for,” he said. “I’m excited for YG’s album, I’m excited for Mustard’s album. I’m excited for a lot of people, but there’s two albums, I’m going crazy, I can’t wait ’til they drop: Roddy Ricch album and whenever Kendrick drops his album. I’m excited for those two. Those two Compton artists is like, I’m excited.”

#TerraceMartin says he is super excited for #RoddyRicch and #KendrickLamar’s albums on his Instagram Live! 👀 Possible Roddy Ricch x Kendrick Lamar collab finally happening⁉️ #THENAVYALBUM LOADING… 💿 (via @terracemartin on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/Ais4Kh8bJW — RICCHSZN (@ricchszn) June 4, 2024

Martin’s work has figured heavily into Kendrick’s rise to prominence; as a producer or a musician, he’s had a hand in a number of Kendrick’s projects, especially the critically hailed To Pimp A Butterfly, while Kendrick has appeared on Martin’s projects Here, My Dear and 3ChordFold.