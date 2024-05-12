The feud that no one wanted or could avoid might finally be over. Longtime frenemies Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s war of words has apparently lasted long enough.

Over the last month, each has released several diss records aimed at one another starting with Lamar’s jabs on Metro Boomin and Future’s song, “Like That.” Although Drake’s multiple responses including “Family Matters” were valiant efforts, Lamar’s “Not Like Us” has been crowned the unwavering winner by the masses, which includes Uproxx‘s hip-hop editor Aaron Williams.

Today (May 11), Drake somewhat agreed by seemingly conceded to Lamar via his Instagram Stories. After taking a moment to celebrate his mom Sandra for Mother’s Day, the “First Person Shooter” rapper closed out his string of posts with a subtle message to Lamar.

The photographer featured a Japanese Samurai surrounded by an army of hundreds captioned: “Good times. Summer vibes up next.”

If you were waiting for a white flag to be waved, this is the closest thing to it because Lamar sure isn’t going to bow out anytime soon.

Drake put up a good fight. But he simply can’t win everything. At least he still has the vicious win from his spat with Meek Mill under his belt.