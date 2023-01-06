Will Bad Bunny Headline Coachella 2023?

Bad Bunny could be performing on the main stage of Coachella next. Today (January 6), a report was released naming the Puerto Rican superstar as a possible headliner for the upcoming music festival.

Hits Daily Double released a report with the rumored headliners for 2023 Coachella. Bad Bunny is listed as a possible headliner along with South Korean girl group Blackpink and elusive singer-songwriter Frank Ocean. After finishing off 2022 as the No. 1 global artist, Coachella would be the perfect stage for Bad Bunny to take on next.

Thanks to his success of his blockbuster album, Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny made history by claiming the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 year-end chart. The album was first Latin LP and the first all-Spanish release to reach the summit of the chart. Bad Bunny was also named Spotify’s most-streamed artist of 2022. He claimed the top touring artist of the year title as well. Bad Bunny pulled ahead of Ed Sheeran and Elton John with a total touring gross of $373.5 million.

Bad Bunny started off 2023 in a storm of controversy. Earlier this week, a video went viral of the singer tossing a fan’s phone after they were forcefully trying to take selfies with him. Bad Bunny responded to the backlash by calling the fan’s behavior “a lack of respect.” The Coachella stage in April could be a great way for him to make a triumphant comeback to the live music scene.