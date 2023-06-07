Will Governors Ball Be Canceled Due To The Wildfire Smoke From Canada?

The 2023 Governors Ball festival is currently set to go down this weekend, at New York City’s Flushing Meadows Corona Park from June 9 to 11. That sounds like a fun time, but at the moment, there’s a major problem: Smoke from an ongoing Canadian wildfire has made its way down to NYC, creating an eerie and dangerous environment. The skies are currently a hazy orange color and the city’s air quality has officially been deemed “hazardous.”

So, with that in mind: Has Gov Ball been canceled due to the wildfire smoke from Canada?

As of this afternoon (June 7), the festival has not been canceled or postponed and is set to proceed as scheduled. In a statement shared today, festival organizers said, “We’re closely monitoring the air quality with weather experts and are in close contact with city officials. As always, the health and safety of New Yorkers is our top priority. At this time, the festival is continuing as planned. We are hopeful that conditions will improve in the coming days and are looking forward to a great weekend!”

#BREAKING: New footage from the George Washington Bridge (connecting New Jersey and New York City) of the toxic smoke now enveloping the northeast, as dozens of wildfires burn uncontrolled across Canada. #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/7HjdJwMaEG — Breaking 4 News (@Breaking_4_News) June 7, 2023

As the festival approaches, interested parties should keep an eye on the Governors Ball social media pages for the latest status updates (here’s their Twitter and Instagram).

Assuming Gov Ball does go on this weekend, find the set times here.