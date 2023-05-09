Here Are The Governors Ball Set Times For 2023

Governors Ball 2023 is quickly approaching. The multi-day festival is set to kick off on Friday, June 9, at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens. Across the three-day event, music superstars Lizzo, Odesza, and Kendrick Lamar are slated to headline.
On opening night, Lizzo will headline. While Odesza will do the honors on Saturday, June 10. Closing out the festival on Sunday, June 11, is Kendrick Lamar. Other notable acts include Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Metro Boomin, Diplo, Rina Sawayama, and Aespa, who will be making history as the first K-pop act to perform at Governors Ball. However, with dozens of performers scheduled to take the stage, planning out with sets you will catch could quickly become overwhelming. To help alleviate the stress, the festival organizers have shared the set times for each day via their mobile app.
Check out the set times for this second weekend below. All times are p.m. and ET.
Friday, June 9
Kaycyy — 12:45 @ GovBallNYC Stage
School Of Rock Queens — 1 @ GoPuff Stage
Maxo Kream — 1:15 @ Bacardi Stage
Saba — 1:45 @ GovBallNYC Stage
PJ Morton — 2 @ GoPuff Stage
Alexander 23 — 2:30 @ Bacardi Stage
Michelle — 3 @ GoPuff Stage
Eladio Carrión — 3 @ GovBallNYC Stage
070 Shake — 4 @ Bacardi Stage
Tai Verdes — 4:15 @ GoPuff Stage
Diplo — 4:45 @ GovBallNYC Stage
Joey Badass — 5:30 @ GoPuff Stage
Remi Wolf — 5:45 @Bacardi Stage
Haim — 6:45 @ GovBallNYC Stage
Ice Spice — 6:45 @ GoPuff Stage
Metro Boomin — 7:30 @ GoPuff Stage
Kim Petras — 7:45 @ Bacardi Stage
Lil Uzi Vert — 8:45 @ GoPuff Stage
Lizzo — 8:45 @ GovBallNYC Stage
Saturday, June 10
The Amazons — 12 @ GovBallNYC Stage
Zolita — 12:15 @ GoPuff Stage
Flipturn — 12:30 @ Bacardi Stage
Lovejoy — 1 @ GovBallNYC Stage
Sarah Kinsley — 1:15 @ GoPuff Stage
Evan Giia — 1:30 @ Bacardi Stage
Suki Waterhouse — 2 @ GovBallNYC Stage
Kennyhoopla — 2:30 @ GoPuff Stage
Syd — 2:30 @ Barcardi Stage
Amber Mark — 3:15 @ GovBallNYC Stage
Koffee — 4 @ Bacardi Stage
Snail Mail — 4 @ GoPuff Stage
Rina Sawayama — 4 @ GovBallNYC Stage
Finneas — 5:30 @ GoPuff Stage
Kenny Beats — 5:45 @ Bacardi Stage
Aespa — 6:30 @ GovBallNYC Stage
Oliver Tree — 7 @ GoPuff Stage
Lauv — 7:30 @ Bacardi Stage
Lil Baby — 8:30 @ GoPuff Stage
Odesza — 8:30 @ GovBallNYC Stage
Sunday, June 11
Haiku Hands — 12 @ GovBallNYC Stage
PhatJazz — 12 @ GoPuff Stage
Ella Jane — 12:30 @ Bacardi Stage
School Of Rock Brooklyn — 12:45 @ GoPuff Stage
Charlie Burg — 1 @ GovBallNYC Stage
Coast Contra — 1:30 @ Bacardi Stage
Cat Burns — 1:45 @ GoPuff Stage
Phony Ppl — 2 @ GovBallNYC Stage
Maude Latour — 2:30 @ Bacardi Stage
Black Midi — 2:45 @ GoPuff Stage
PinkPantheress — 3:15 @ GovBallNYC
Sabrina Claudio — 4 @ Bacardi Stage
Central Cee — 4:15 @ GoPuff Stage
Tems — 4:45 @ GovBallNYC Stage
Pusha T — 5:30 @ Bacardi Stage
Sofi Tucker — 5:45 @ GoPuff Stage
Giveon — 6:30 @ GovBallNYC Stage
Lil Nas X — 7:20 @ GoPuff Stage
Girl In Red — 7:30 @ Bacardi Stage
Kendrick Lamar — 8:30 @ GovBallNYC Stage
Find more information here.
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.