Here Are The Governors Ball Set Times For 2023

Governors Ball 2023 is quickly approaching. The multi-day festival is set to kick off on Friday, June 9, at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens. Across the three-day event, music superstars Lizzo, Odesza, and Kendrick Lamar are slated to headline.

On opening night, Lizzo will headline. While Odesza will do the honors on Saturday, June 10. Closing out the festival on Sunday, June 11, is Kendrick Lamar. Other notable acts include Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Metro Boomin, Diplo, Rina Sawayama, and Aespa, who will be making history as the first K-pop act to perform at Governors Ball. However, with dozens of performers scheduled to take the stage, planning out with sets you will catch could quickly become overwhelming. To help alleviate the stress, the festival organizers have shared the set times for each day via their mobile app.

