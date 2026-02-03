will.i.am, in collaboration with UPROXX and the AI-powered productivity app FYI, brought together a star-studded council of friends, creatives, and innovators for the premiere VISIONARIES event ahead of the Grammys to discuss the future of technology in music and the arts. This Jedi Council of creatives included rappers, actors, Olympians, and multi-hyphenate talent.

Miles Minnick, Symba, D Smoke, RJ Cyler, Dr. Luke, Jeremiah Brown, Michelle Rodriguez, Natasha Lyonne, and The Game all spoke on subjects ranging from designing creative leverage to interfacing with AI. The conversation comes at a critical time as AI technology is rapidly expanding, and artists are figuring out how to live and amplify their work alongside these new tools.

“These types of conversations from every level of life need to happen so that we can go out, back to our small villages, which we call family,” said The Game, at the event, “and incorporate it in a healthy way so that we don’t feel like iRobot.”

The Compton rapper’s interchange with will.i.am was just one of the moments from the evening that drew a rise from the assembled crowd of musicians and industry insiders. The night was sponsored by Luma AI, Miller Tech Talk, Google Video, and more.

UPROXX, FYI, and will.i.am have committed to leading the discussion for the long term with future events planned each quarter.