They say you can always come home. Will Smith intends to put that adage to the test with his new album. After suffering a couple of career setbacks, the rapper-turned-actor has opted for a hard reset, returning to the skillset that first made him one of America’s sweethearts: rapping.

To that end, he’s released a string of above-average singles to get fans comfortable with the idea, and today, he revealed the title and release date for the new project, along with a glimpse at its cover art. Based On A True Story is out March 28. You can find more info here.

The tracklist shared alongside the title, cover, and release date confirms that previously released singles “Bulletproof,” “Tantrum” with Joyner Lucas, “Work Of Art” with Russ and Jaden, and “Beautiful Scars” with Big Sean all appear on the album, along with features from Fridayy, Teyana Taylor, and of course, longtime partner-in-rhyme-and-rhythm, DJ Jazzy Jeff.

There’s likely no better time for Smith to start promoting his album; his name is buzzing alongside 2024 breakout star Doechii, thanks to their recent meeting and subsequent flurry of social media videos playing on fans’ nostalgia and Doechii’s newly viral track “Anxiety.” You’ve got to strike while the iron’s hot, and right now, Will’s hotter than he’s been in years.

Check out the tracklist for Based On A True Story below.

01. “Int. Barbershop Day” Feat. DJ Jazzy Jeff & Simone

02. “You Lookin’ for Me?”

03. “The Reverend (Rave Sermon)”

04. “Rave In The Wasteland”

05. “Bulletproof” Feat. Jac Ross

06. “Hard Times (Smile)” Feat. Teyana Taylor

07. “Beautiful Scars” Feat. Big Sean and OBanga

08. “Tantrum” Feat. Joyner Lucas

09. “First Love” Feat. India Martinez and Marcin

10. “Make It Look Easy”

11. “The Reverend (YCMI Sermon)”

12. “You Can Make It” Feat. Fridayy and Sunday Service

13. “Work Of Art” Feat. Russ and Jaden

14. “The Reverend (WOA Sermon)”