Earlier this month, Will.i.am and co. came through for Los Angeles with “LA Check-In,” a livestream event to benefit LA wildfire relief efforts. Now, they’re running it back: Ahead of the Grammys, “LA Check-In” returns for another fundraiser (an in-person event this time), on Friday, January 31 from 8 p.m. to midnight PT.

“LA Check-In” will include a performance from Coast Contra and special appearances from DJ Drama, DJ Hed, Samantha Ronson, Will.i.am, and more.

The event is presented by Uproxx and the i.am Angel Foundation, and it goes down at Will.i.am’s FYI Campus in LA. A limited number of tickets for the 21+ event are available via DICE. 100 percent of proceeds will go to the i.am Angel Foundation’s emergency fund; Donations will be distributed to the LAUSD Foundation, Pasadena Educational Foundation, and Core Foundations.

Will.i.am previously said of the initial event in a statement:

“Families and students across the city urgently need our support as many lives have been disrupted, including losing everything in the fires. Teaming up with fellow musicians […] for fire relief is what the community needs right now to connect us and activate those who wish to donate and volunteer.”

“LA Check-In” helps to kick off the 2025 Grammys weekend, as the awards show is set for February 2 at 8 p.m. ET.

Will.i.am is a partner and investor in Uproxx Studios.