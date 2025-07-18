For all their focus on futuristic visuals and space-age tech, the Black Eyed Peas were really always just down-to-earth LA natives doing what they loved and paying homage to the hip-hop and freestyle records of their youth.

But hey, if you wanted something a little more roots-y, will.i.am and Taboo have you covered with their new single, “East LA.” As its title suggests, it’s a gritty ode to their hometown, built around a sample of Santana’s monster 1999 hit “Maria Maria.” As the Product G&B sing “East LA” on loop, will and Tab detail their experiences growing up in “el barrio,” standing up for and celebrating the immigrant and indigenous population that provides so much of Los Angeles’ vibrant culture.

In a statement on the video’s YouTube, will writes: “We are Los Angeles. We are Angelenos. We are Americans. Some of us born here, some of us migrated here. We are a great country and our borders should be protected. You would think that the idea of border control would make residents feel safe – but it’s pumped fear into our communities.”

“They’re going after people that make our city beautiful. People who put food in our supermarkets, take care of other people’s kids, work two to three jobs so they can take care of their families. It breaks my heart. I wanted to make this video to change the vibe and celebrate the folks that make our cities great. The very same people who are being disregarded, dehumanized, and demoralized.”

“Thank you for your contributions. Thank you for your work. We will get through this.”

Watch will.i.am and Taboo’s “East LA” video above.