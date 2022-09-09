Weeks away from her upcoming album, CopingMechanism, Willow has shared the latest single, “Curious/Furious.” On the rock-influenced single, Willow expresses her multidimensionality, as she contemplates and embraces the fluctuating feelings of growing up, delivering soulful vocals over thumping basslines.

“I’m getting over it now / And I never wore a frown / Because life doesn’t choose / Either side, win or lose / right or wrong / It’s a battle that’s all in your mind,” she sings on a guitar-and-drum-driven beat.

In a recent interview with Glamour, Willow described the album’s rock-leaning sound, recalling how record labels had previously attempted to pigeonhole her as an R&B artist.

“I love all different kinds of music, I don’t like to box myself into anything,” she said. “I was trained to be an R&B singer so I went in that direction. But I’ve always had a huge affinity for rock music ever since I was just a wee bean…The most beautiful changes on earth don’t happen by being comfortable and expecting other people to change. You have to put yourself on the line sometimes. It’s not fair, but that’s how it is.”

Check out “Curious/Furious” above.

CopingMechanism is out 9/23 via MSFTSMusic and Roc Nation. Pre-save it here.