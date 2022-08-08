Will Smith left his mark on the Oscars (and on Chris Rock’s cheek) earlier this year when he unexpectedly took the stage and delivered the slap heard ’round the world. Smith spoke about it recently in a new video, offering apologies to Rock and to Questlove, whose Oscar win for Best Documentary Feature was overshadowed by the physical altercation that immediately preceded it. Those in Smith’s life have been careful when it comes to addressing the topic — neither Willow nor Jaden Pinkett Smith talked about it on the first post-slap episode of Red Table Talk — and now Willow has spoken about it for the first time.

In a recent Billboard interview, Smith’s daughter noted the aftermath of the incident didn’t “rock me as much as my own internal demons” and added, “I see my whole family as being human, and I love and accept them for all their humanness. Because of the position that we’re in, our humanness sometimes isn’t accepted, and we’re expected to act in a way that isn’t conducive to a healthy human life and isn’t conducive to being honest.”

Meanwhile, Willow is fresh off announcing a new album, Copingmechanism, and dropping the single “Hover Like A Goddess.”

Check out the full feature here.