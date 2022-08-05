A little over a year after the release of her rock-influenced album Lately I Feel Everything, Willow is launching a new era. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to tease her upcoming album, Copingmechanism, which is set for release this fall. Now, she has dropped a new single from the album called “Hover Like A Goddess.”

On “Hover Like A Goddess,” Willow continues with the rock sounds of Lately I Feel Everything, with a darker edge, all while admiring the feminine mystique of a new person of her affections.

“You’re like the ocean, comin’ and goin’ / I wanna surf your words through the shore / And find what lies through deep inside I’ll be the moon to your high tide / You’re addictive, so indicative of my inhibitions / So clear, you couldn’t miss them,” she sings over an electrifying guitar track.

“Every woman deserves to be worshiped,” said Willow in a statement. “This song is an ode to the divine goddess within us all.”

The song was produced by Willow and Chris Greatti and was one of the new songs Willow previewed at Lollapalooza this past weekend.

Check out “Hover Like A Goddess” above.

<COPINGMECHANISM> is out 9/23 via MSFTS. Pre-save it here.