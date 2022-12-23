Today is December 23, which might be a day on which some of you reading this realize that there’s somebody in your life for whom you forgot to get a Christmas present. Christmas is just two days away, but thankfully, Wu-Tang Clan have come through with a last-minute gift: Legacy, a new coffee table book that only costs a cool $360,000.

The book measures 21 inches by 21 inches and has over 300 color pages “showcasing rare and unseen images of the band by leading photographers including the legendary Danny Hastings, PROTIM PHOTO, Kyle Christy and Andy Cantillon as well as friends and family of the Clan.” Don’t worry, though, because $360K will also get you “a striking bronze-encrusted black steel chamber” made from “400 lbs of steel and bronze” to encase the book. Each chamber is “individually designed by the sculptor Gethin Jones (protégé of Antony Gormley)” and “inspired by the ancient past and the bronze ritual bowls of the Zhou Dynasty whose first ruler was King Wu-Wang.” They “consist of Spun Mild Steel bowls while the raised ridges, base and logo are furnished in solid brushed brass.”

These things are likely to move quickly given their accessible price point, so if you’re eyeing one of these, act fast, since only 36 are being made. Maybe Bob Dylan will grab one.

Learn more in the video above and on the Legacy website.